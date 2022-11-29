Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 112,057 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 131.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PTEU stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.