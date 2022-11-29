Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

