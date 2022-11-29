BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,015 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -298.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

