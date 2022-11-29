Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

