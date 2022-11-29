Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,408.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 10,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,735 shares of company stock worth $892,383 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

