Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $478,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

