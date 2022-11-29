Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $486,000 Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of CyberOptics worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Price Performance

CYBE stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberOptics Profile

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.