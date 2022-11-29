Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

HAS stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

