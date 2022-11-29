NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

