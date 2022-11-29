Prudential PLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

BXP stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.