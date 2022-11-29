Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wabash National Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Wabash National news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WNC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.