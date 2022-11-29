Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

