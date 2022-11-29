Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Acquires 375,000 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £262,500 ($314,032.78).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($87,331.02).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 67.96 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

