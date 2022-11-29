G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $997.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

