Prudential PLC Sells 302 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

