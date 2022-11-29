Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $10,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI by 73.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $6,815,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 1.4 %

RLI stock opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.