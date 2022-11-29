Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

