Prudential PLC Buys 91 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average is $297.30.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

