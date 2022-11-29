Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of The RMR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The RMR Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $901.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.