V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 186,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

