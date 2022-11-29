Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 25.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 40.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.