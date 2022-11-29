Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,425.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

