Prudential PLC Acquires 294 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,269.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $572,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CCK opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

