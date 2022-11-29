BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Trading Down 1.2 %

BCE Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.