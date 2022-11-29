Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

