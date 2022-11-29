AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

