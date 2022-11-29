AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 10,157 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

