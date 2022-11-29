AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 53,912 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

