Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

