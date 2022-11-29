Cetera Investment Advisers Has $907,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 271,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

