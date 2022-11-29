O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

