Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

