Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Purchases 17,597 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 17,597 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $25,515.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,477.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $2,572.30.

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65.

comScore Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 206.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.