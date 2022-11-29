Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Bob McLellan Acquires 13,313 Shares

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Bob McLellan acquired 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($16,882.14).

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 102.75 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.07. The company has a market capitalization of £162.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,194.44.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.