Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,509 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

