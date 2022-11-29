Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,901,956 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $270,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

