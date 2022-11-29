Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,820,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,380 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.82% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $274,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,852,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.4 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.