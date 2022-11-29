Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,185 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.0 %

MYGN stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

