Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,021 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

