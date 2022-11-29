Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.