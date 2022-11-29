Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 52,964 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,964 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

