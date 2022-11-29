Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $65,581.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $65,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,242,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,416,458. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.