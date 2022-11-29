Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,278 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

