Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

