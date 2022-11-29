First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

