Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.72. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.