Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,243 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

