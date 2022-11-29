Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 459,035 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vaxart worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vaxart by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of VXRT opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

