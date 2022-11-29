Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,680 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xencor worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

