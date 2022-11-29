Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,680 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xencor worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
