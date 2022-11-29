Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

